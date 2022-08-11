“I felt very vulnerable,” she says, recalling the incident, explaining that she was filming season four of Stranger Things when it happened. “No one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

Ecimovic did issue an apology for his behaviour, stating: “The livestream, I am sorry for. I’m not proud of at all how I spoke, it sounded very immature, looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends.”

“I never groomed her. I never put pressure on her to like me,” he added. Brown didn’t respond to the comments herself but her team labelled the remarks “irresponsible, offensive, and hateful.”

Ultimately, Brown feels like she has found ways to remedy her relationship with social media and herself, telling Allure: “It was a year of healing. When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so fucking long.”