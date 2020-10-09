Why Mindy Kaling’s “surprise” baby news isn’t actually surprising at all

Since giving birth to Katherine in 2017, Kaling has never disclosed the father’s identity and she rarely shares photos of her daughter. When asked about Katherine’s father in an interview, the star responded: “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”

Kaling has every right to put a protective ring around her family and choose what she wants to publicly share. That’s why last night’s “surprise” baby announcement wasn’t actually surprising at all – we wouldn’t expect anything different from the star.