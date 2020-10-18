She continues: “Five years ago, I wouldn’t have had these conversations, because they would have made me uncomfortable, because part of me wants to be a part of the white, middle-aged, Caucasian industry. I want to just blend in. But the truth is, I’m never going to blend in.

“They will always tower over me, they will always be whiter than me, and they will be more English than I am, and they’re men. I will never, ever blend in. So, I’ve come to the conclusion that, rather than trying to blend in, I’m going to create space.”

Although people have repeatedly told her there “isn’t a problem” when it comes to diversity in the cookery and publishing industries, Hussain says she will continue to call out problems where she sees them and start conversations – and hopes her efforts will encourage more people to acknowledge that these problems exist and take action.