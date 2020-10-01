We’re big fans of Naga Munchetty here at Stylist HQ, primarily because she’s a brilliant and incisive journalist who refuses to let anyone belittle or demean her.

Frustratingly, though, some people find these admirable qualities to be anything but. Which goes some way towards explaining why they work so hard to present the BBC Breakfast presenter as “rude” and “unprofessional”.

Take, for instance, the tabloid headlines that cropped up after today’s broadcast. Rather than focus on the important topics being discussed on the show – the significance of 2020’s Black History Month, the impact a second Covid-19 wave would have on the NHS, the possible ramifications of a second lockdown – they instead honed in on a joke between Munchetty and her colleague, Carol Kirkwood.