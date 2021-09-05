Naomi Osaka has announced she is taking a break from playing tennis “for a while” following her defeat by Leylah Fernandez at the US Open.

The 23-year-old tennis star – who has been vocal about the mental health struggles she’s faced as a result of the pressure of the sport, especially over the last 12 months – declared her intention to step back during a tearful press conference after the match. And her justification for the break can teach us all a valuable lesson about how to tell when it’s time to quit.