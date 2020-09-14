It’s a strange old world we live in right now. On the one hand, we’re relieved that lockdown has (sort of) eased: and yet life is far from “normal”.

Firstly, there’s the ever-present threat of a second wave on the horizon: the elephant in the room that no-one can ignore. And secondly so many things are unfamiliar in our new reality, from wearing masks every time we pop into a coffee shop to keeping a distance from loved ones.