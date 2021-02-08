In 2016, Jennifer Aniston reminded the media how tiresome it is to have to effectively defend yourself for a change in your physical appearance. She called suggestions that she was secretly pregnant “absurd and disturbing”. And she was right: no one should need reminding that a woman’s body is not something to speculate over.

However, it seems as if we have a very long way to go before the tabloids stop with their incessant body-shaming, as Natalie Portman – who is currently filming Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder in Sydney, Australia – found out this weekend.