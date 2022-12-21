In comparison, Stranger Things and Do Revenge star Maya Hawke responded with frankness and gratitude when asked about her Hollywood familial connections. “I’m very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love,” she told People. “I think I’ll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I’ll get kicked out of the kingdom. And that’s what should happen. So I’m just going to try not to suck.”

Destry Spielberg, daughter of none other than Steven Spielberg himself, has also spoken about owning the advantages she’s been given, as well as paying it forward and helping others.

“I acknowledge that I was born with privilege! I own that through and through! I make it my mission to bring new talent into the industry and give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds,” she tweeted back in 2021.

Something as all-encompassing as privilege is too significant to deny when it comes to success, so it’s always best to acknowledge it, wherever nepotism might present itself in your life.

Lily Allen has been quick to point out the complexities of the nepo baby identity, being one herself (she is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen). She has implored us to focus on nepotism in other areas of the world outside Hollywood – because, after all, it’s rife in many industries.

“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics,” she tweeted. “If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business.”