It is yet another endearing example of Coughlan’s unerring ability to stay grounded in the face of her own phenomenal success. To remember the hard work that she put into becoming an actor. To, above all else, look back on her journey to stardom and acknowledge exactly how far she’s come.

Indeed, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Coughlan explained that she refuses to be swept up by her rapid ascent to fame because she has not been part of the celebrity world long enough to take it for granted.

“Literally, I was working part-time in an optician’s five years ago,” she said. “So for me, if anyone is tuning in, if anyone makes a connection to me – that’s amazing.

“All my life, I feel like I’m a competition winner. Like – how did I end up here?”