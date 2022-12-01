Nicola Coughlan attends the Tiffany & Co. "Vision & Virtuosity" Brand Exhibition Opening Gala at Saatchi Gallery on June 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Celebrity

Nicola Coughlan is Nancy in Sam Mendes’s new Oliver Twist adaptation, and her reaction is perfect

Nicola Coughlan – aka the much-loved star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls – has always made a point of remembering her long journey to stardom. 

It’s official; there is yet another star-studded adaptation of Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist out there for us to sink our teeth into. This time, though, the timeless story has been transformed into an audio drama by Oscar winner Sam Mendes – and it boasts the extraordinary talents of Brian Cox, Daniel Kaluuya, Emilio Villa-Muhammad, Kit Connor, Paapa Essiedu, Julia Davis, Nick Mohammed, Patricia Allison and Diane Morgan.

Best of all, our beloved Nicola Coughlan also stars in the Audible production as the one and only Nancy. 

Oom-pah-pah!

You may also like

Nicola Coughlan’s post-workout selfie is not an invitation to comment on her body

Easily the most complicated character in the entire story, Nancy is the lover, and eventual victim, of the dangerous thief Bill Sikes. She’s one of the oldest in Fagin’s gang of pickpockets, helping him not just to steal from Londoners, but also to help lure more children into his dubious care.

Perhaps most importantly, Nancy is – despite being presented as a ‘fallen woman’ throughout – unwaveringly kind, and as such becomes Oliver’s only true ally in the backstreets of Dickens’s London.

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan at Stylist's Remarkable Women Awards earlier this year.

As such, it has been a “lifelong dream” of Coughlan’s to play the character. And, celebrating today’s release of the Audible Original adaptation on her Instagram, the Bridgerton star made a point of remembering her acting roots.

“Slight upgrade from when I did Oliver in school and played Unnamed Workhouse Orphan Number 4,” she quipped, adding that she is “so delighted” to be a part of the extra-special production.

You may also like

The best Charles Dickens TV and film adaptations to stream now

It is yet another endearing example of Coughlan’s unerring ability to stay grounded in the face of her own phenomenal success. To remember the hard work that she put into becoming an actor. To, above all else, look back on her journey to stardom and acknowledge exactly how far she’s come.

Indeed, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Coughlan explained that she refuses to be swept up by her rapid ascent to fame because she has not been part of the celebrity world long enough to take it for granted.

“Literally, I was working part-time in an optician’s five years ago,” she said. “So for me, if anyone is tuning in, if anyone makes a connection to me – that’s amazing.

“All my life, I feel like I’m a competition winner. Like – how did I end up here?”

Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet at the 2022 Bafta TV awards
Nicola Coughlan at the 2022 Bafta TV awards.

It is for this reason, perhaps, that Coughlan’s post about her new stint as Nancy has already gained almost 70,000 likes on Instagram and she’s been flooded with congratulatory messages. And that so many people, swept up in Coughlan’s obvious enthusiasm for the project, have declared that they, too, are “so excited” for her.

As one person put it: “Congratulations! We love to see it!”

You may also like

Nicola Coughlan talks Derry Girls, Bridgerton, tabloid bullying and the #BeKind movement

Released today on Audible, Mendes’s adaptation of Oliver Twist was recorded in Audible’s London studio and is said to incorporate the sounds of the city. It also features Foley recordings captured in Dickens’s former London house at 48 Doughty Street, in the very same rooms where the author wrote Oliver Twist.

The audio drama, too, promises to bring “more depth and nuance” to the character of Nancy, according to Coughlan. 

And, as if all that weren’t reason enough to give it a listen, the audiobook features an original score from Dan Gillespie-Sells, lead singer of The Feeling and composer of hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Sounds like ideal wintry earphone fodder, right?

Sam Mendes Presents… Oliver Twist is available to download via Audible now.

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

Nicola Coughlan is absolutely done with questions about her weight

The Bridgerton star took to Twitter to call time on interview questions about women's bodies. Because for some reason we're still here.

Posted by
Ally Sinyard
Published
TV

Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie jokes about the ‘real’ reason she and Nicola Coughlan are so close

“It was a blood oath.”

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Celebrity

Nicola Coughlan’s post-workout selfie is not an invitation to comment on her body

The tabloid reaction to Coughlan’s latest post was as frustrating as it was predictable.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Celebrity

Nicola Coughlan’s words on dealing with failure are seriously comforting

The actor had to move back home to Galway from London when she faced rejection early on in her career.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan perfectly rejects the “women are only funny when emulating a man” video

This has to be a joke. Right?

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published