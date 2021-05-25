Nicola Coughlan’s words on dealing with failure are seriously comforting

Reflecting on the obstacles she had to overcome in order to pursue her dreams, Coughlan explained how it felt to return to her hometown of Galway after moving to London for the first time – and how she struggled to find work in the midst of it all.

“The last ‘normal person’ job I had was I worked in an optician’s in Galway,” she said. “I moved back to Galway feeling like a completely failed actor. I was super-depressed and thinking ‘Okay, I’m never going to get out of this. Everything just sucks.”

She continued: “I couldn’t get a job anywhere, not even acting, because it just wasn’t happening. I couldn’t get a job at a coffee shop, a shoe shop, a clothes shop, nothing. I went to get an eye test and my optician was like ‘We need someone two days a week’. I was like, ‘Yes, I will do that job. Thank God’.”