Nicola Coughlan’s post-workout selfie is not an invitation to comment on her body

There’s nothing quite like some unsolicited tabloid commentary about a woman’s body to get you raging in the morning, but unfortunately, it’s hardly a rare occurrence.

The latest target of said commentary is none other than Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, whose decision to upload a simple post-workout selfie to her Instagram stories has attracted a variety of unnecessary headlines.

The picture – which saw the actor wearing a black Nike sports bra and Adidas leggings – was accompanied by the comment: “If I ever get up to exercise before work, I do feel like I deserve a special medal and that is just the truth.”