In a recent interview, where Kidman discussed her role as comedian Lucille Ball in the upcoming film Being The Ricardos, she opened up about the volatile partnership at the heart of the story, between Lucille and her husband Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem).

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending,” she told the Guardian.

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

It is then that, as the interviewer themselves notes, Kidman is asked “with exquisite care” if this was her way of talking about ex-husband Cruise?

And rightfully, she called out the questioning in a very refreshing way.