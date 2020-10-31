Octavia Spencer just shared the best anecdote about Keanu Reeves
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Octavia Spencer just proved that Keanu Reeves really is the nicest guy in Hollywood by sharing a very funny and sweet anecdote about when she first met him.
Keanu Reeves is known for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Whether he’s taking his mum to the Oscars, proving himself to be an active feminist, or showing the importance of openly talking about grief – we’ve got a lot of time for the iconic yet down-to-earth actor.
And the anecdote that Octavia Spencer just shared about Reeves has only proved our point. With Spencer being another Hollywood legend we’d love to be friends with, we’re a bit obsessed with her sweet story.
Spencer, who stars in the new reboot of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, talked about the first time she met Reeves during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show this week.
“It was about 25 years ago, The Matrix had just come out,” Spencer told Norton. “I was on my way to pick up a script to read for an audition, so I wasn’t wearing any underwear. I was wearing sweats and my favourite college football t-shirt and it was worn, it was seethrough – and no underwear, guys.
She continued: “My car hadn’t been washed because I always parked underneath the tree and there was bird crap all over the back of ti. And it broke down in this very posh area of Beverly Hills. There was a café and there were all these people sitting out there but nobody would help me.
“Then all of a sudden this guy comes up with his sunglasses and motorcycle helmet and I knew immediately it was Keanu Reeves. And I, of course, was freaking out. He was [saying] ‘Do you need some help?’ and I was like ‘Sure!’”
Spencer explained: “And I thought he was going to get in the car so I got out of the car to push. He said ‘No I’m going to push, you get in.’ So he pushed me out of the street and, of course, when people realised it was Keanu Reeves helping me, everybody came down to help.”
When Norton asked if Reeves now knows it was Spencer in the car, she replied: “I hope he doesn’t honey because all of this[points to chest] was showing and I was mortified. I kept thinking ‘I need to get my car washed’. It was literally muds of bird poo on the back of it.”
And there we have it: a celebrity anecdote to brighten this otherwise grey, cold and rainy weekend.
Images: Getty