How do we love thee, Olivia Colman? Let us count the ways. The actor – who has portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown for the past two seasons – was nominated for two awards at this year’s Golden Globes; Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. At Sunday night’s ceremony, though, Colman was pipped to the post by co-star Emma Corrin for the former, and The Mauritanian’s Jodie Foster for the latter.

And her brilliant reaction to both did not go unnoticed by all those tuning in at home.

“Olivia Colman’s reaction when Emma Corrin won is the most beautiful thing you will see,” tweeted one fan of the actor, who leapt out of her chair and performed a celebratory dance for her The Crown co-star. Another said simply: “Find someone who looks at you like Olivia Colman looks at Emma Corrin.” And one more tweeted: “Ok watching Olivia Colman go nuts cheering for Emma Corrin when she beat her for a globe was the most precious.”

Colman was also captured smiling and applauding wildly for Foster as the actor celebrated her win by kissing her wife, the photographer, director and actor Alexandra Hedison.

Of course, Colman has won three Golden Globes in past years, for The Crown, The Favourite and The Night Manager. And, while she won’t be reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (the next season jumps forwards by a decade, so Imelda Staunton will be taking over), Colman won’t be away from our screens for long.

That’s right: the actor is set to sink her teeth into the true crime genre via Sky Atlantic’s Landscapers, which tells the story of mild-mannered Susan (Colman) and her husband, and asks us how they came to kill Susan’s parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home, in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade. Anyone else counting down the days until this darkly comic affair hits our TV screens?

