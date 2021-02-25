Just over a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan – aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – graciously announced that they were stepping back from their royal duties in order to focus on their family and “work to become financially independent”. Since then, the couple have lived quietly in the USA with their one-year-old son, Archie. Earlier this year, though, mid a flurry of independent charity projects, Meghan and Harry announced that they are “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Just a few weeks later, an official statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be returning as working members of the royal family,” and that their honorary military appointments and royal patronages will thus be returned to Queen Elizabeth II.

And, most recently, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan will be sitting down with none other than Oprah Winfrey herself for an exclusive interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

Here’s what you need to know. What topics will be discussed during Oprah With Meghan And Harry? “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” reads a statement from CBS about the primetime special. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

It’s worth noting that Holly Willoughby recently revealed Winfrey’s team had requested footage of This Morning’s interview with Samantha Markle in early 2020. “Funnily enough Oprah Winfrey’s team contacted This Morning requesting footage from our interview with Samantha Markle in preparation for the interview with the Duchess of Sussex,” she said via the breakfast show. “We don’t know whether or not they used that in the interview, but what we do know is nothing was off-limits in this interview.” Considering that “intense public pressure” has been listed as one of the specific topics up for discussion, it makes sense that Winfrey would want to talk about the British tabloids’ obsession with Meghan and Harry – not to mention the many headlines generated about her estrangement from her family.

Why Oprah? Oprah has long been a friend of Meghan and Harry, and was among those who attended the couple’s Windsor-based wedding on 19 May 2018. She’s worked with Harry on a docuseries about mental health, is essentially the couple’s neighbour in Santa Barbara, and has made a point of defending Meghan from those awful tabloid headlines. “I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything you perceive her as being – graceful and dynamic in holding that position – but that she just has a wonderful warm, giving, funny heart,” she told Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “I see all the crazy press around her, and I think it’s really unfair.”

Oprah Winfrey was among those in attendance at Harry and Meghan’s wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

What time does Meghan’s interview with Oprah air in the USA? Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air on Sunday 7 March at 8pm EST on CBS. US viewers can watch via their cable TV or, alternatively, stream the episode via Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV. And how can we watch the interview from the UK? As per Variety, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, which is selling the programme overseas, is keen for the interview to land on a free-to-air broadcaster in the UK, so as to ensure a larger audience. On Tuesday, a BBC spokesperson confirmed that the public broadcaster is not involved in the process, stating firmly: “The BBC is not involved in a bidding war on this.” Variety adds that Sky is also out of the running, leaving ITV as the main contender (although it’s likely Channel 4 and Channel 5 are also still up for consideration).

“It will undoubtedly come down to what platform Meghan and Prince Harry prefer.”

So, when will the interview air in the UK? Of course, soundbites and clips of the interview will no doubt be made available via various news outlets – with many sites dedicating their coverage to key moments and takeaways. However, while the interview could air simultaneously in the US and UK, this would make for a 1am airtime here. The more likely scenario, Variety understands, then, is a broadcast on the evening of Monday 8 March.

