Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett’s reaction to losing the best supporting actress award has everyone feeling emotional
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The Wakanda Forever actor lost out on the best supporting actress award at the 2023 Oscars – and her reaction is resonating with fans everywhere.
If there’s one actor’s filmography that I admire, it’s Angela Bassett’s.
The star’s reputation and talent is one that has stood the test of time and spans decades, from roles such as the iconic Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It to Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream.
While the celebrated actor has consistently worked in the industry and gained the admiration and respect of peers and fans alike, she has historically been labelled as ‘underrated’ throughout her career – and at a time when fans were excited to see her get the praise and celebration she deserves following her Oscar nomination for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the star was ‘snubbed’, and her reaction has not gone unnoticed by her fans.
Bassett, who was nominated for best supporting actress at this year’s Oscars, lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis – something which drew gasps from the crowd as Bassett was considered the frontrunner.
While some people are celebrating Curtis’s win for her lengthy career, many are also expressing their sadness for Bassett.
“Idk this Angela Bassett ‘loss’ is hitting me really hard, like it was me,” tweeted rapper Chika. “Cuz I feel like it was for all of us. we grew up watching her in ICONIC generation-shaping roles. Tina Turner, Katherine Jackson, Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Queen Mother…and BODIED EVERY ROLE.”
Another commented: “I Jamie Lee Curtis but I don’t think I was the only viewer to check out of the Oscars after Angela Bassett’s surprise loss.”
People also took to social media to comment on Bassett’s reaction to the loss, and the importance of expressing her disappointment as a Black woman in Hollywood.
“I am so proud of Angela Bassett for standing in her truth,” tweeted one user. “She honoured her heartbreak in that moment. So many Black women are expected to shut up and smile. We’ve moved past the ‘I’m just happy to be here’ space. Give us our fucking things.”
Another commented: “Good for Angela Bassett not smiling nor clapping. Y’all expect Black women to not only be exceptional but be happy for other[s] who get accolades we deserve over and over.”
During the award ceremony, Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors also showed support for Bassett in the aftermath of her Oscars loss.
“Hey Auntie,” Majors said, with Jordan adding: “We love you.”
For many, Bassett’s loss not only served as a reminder of the star’s immeasurable talent but also the difficulty it can be to get recognition in your field as a Black woman who continues to be exceptional yet rarely reaps the rewards from it.
But it also provided an opportunity to show just how loved Bassett is loved among her peers and fans alike, who took this moment to show up for the star and heap praise on the legendary actor.
“Angela Bassett… you are EVERYTHING to us. Period,” said one user – and I couldn’t agree more.
Image: Getty