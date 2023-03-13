If there’s one actor’s filmography that I admire, it’s Angela Bassett’s.

The star’s reputation and talent is one that has stood the test of time and spans decades, from roles such as the iconic Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It to Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

While the celebrated actor has consistently worked in the industry and gained the admiration and respect of peers and fans alike, she has historically been labelled as ‘underrated’ throughout her career – and at a time when fans were excited to see her get the praise and celebration she deserves following her Oscar nomination for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the star was ‘snubbed’, and her reaction has not gone unnoticed by her fans.