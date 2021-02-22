It is incredibly rare to find stories like Faith’s on social media. Indeed, as author Melanie Golding previously told Stylist: “I have met one or two women who had wonderful births, who bragged about having ‘no drugs’ on social media.

“We’ve all met these women, and heard these stories, because these are the only stories that get shared in public. I would listen to the ‘great birth’ stories, grimly smiling, saying nothing, thinking my own story would be unwelcome and only make everyone uncomfortable.”

She added: “I thought I was the exception. I was thinking of how awful it was, how shocking, and how I had failed at every turn. But then I started talking to the others who listened quietly, and I found that many other women had had a terrible time, just like me.

“Many of them felt cheated, and lied to, and patronised.”