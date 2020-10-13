Paloma Faith recalls being “close to death” after her emergency caesarean

Before Faith gave birth to her first child in 2016, a condition called premature rupture of the membrane (Prom) meant she was confined to bed for three weeks. Her daughter was then delivered, prematurely, by emergency caesarean.

“My child was actually fine, but I wasn’t,” she told BBC News. “I had a uterine infection, I had cystitis quite badly twice, to the point where I was convulsing, teeth chattering, high temperature. And I lost a lot of blood, as well.

“It was as close to death as I’d ever been.”