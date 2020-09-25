Paloma Faith just shared two huge pieces of news for fans to get excited about.

The singer has announced that she will be touring her soon-to-be-released fifth album, Infinite Things, next year. And, in the same statement, she also confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.

Faith shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday 24 September, alongside a beautiful photograph of her with her baby bump. But although it is of course wonderful news, she went on to candidly explain a darker truth behind her decision to share the photo.