Paloma Faith’s beautiful pregnancy announcement has a frustrating message behind it
Paloma Faith has just announced that she is pregnant after six rounds of IVF. This is, of course, lovely news – but her full announcement also exposed a dark truth about women’s bodies.
Paloma Faith just shared two huge pieces of news for fans to get excited about.
The singer has announced that she will be touring her soon-to-be-released fifth album, Infinite Things, next year. And, in the same statement, she also confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child.
Faith shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday 24 September, alongside a beautiful photograph of her with her baby bump. But although it is of course wonderful news, she went on to candidly explain a darker truth behind her decision to share the photo.
Faith says she wants to “feel free” in her body as it changes over the coming months. She gets real about how she will “swell up” during pregnancy and describes her anxiety over society’s fixation with pregnant women’s bodies.
She also explains that her first birth was “traumatic” and that she is “prone to postpartum depression”. According to Faith, this is her sixth round of IVF and it was a “struggle to get here”.
It’s no wonder that the star wants to take this empowering moment to protect her mental health more.
“It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant,” Faith opens the caption with. “I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes!
“I love my job and can’t wait for you to hear my fifth album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year).”
“I am not a skinny pregnancy person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby,” she continues.
“This child is so wanted, it’s my sixth round of IVF and was a struggle to get here. I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression. Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, but I will swell up and I won’t ‘glow’. I intend to be very real about this with you all!
“To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously shitting themselves, let’s do this.”
There are plenty of examples that prove the frustrating truth behind Faith’s words. Halsey recently felt compelled to explain that she was bloated– not pregnant – because of a gluten intolerance. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley responded to tabloid headlines claiming that her body was “ruined” after pregnancy. Then there’s Meghan Markle, who is reportedly “pregnant” each time she touches her tummy in a photo.
Faith has no-doubt made an empowering move in claiming the narrative of her pregnancy journey and setting boundaries. It would just be nice to reach a time when women don’t need to explain their bodies in order to protect themselves.
Congratulations, Paloma!
If you would like more information and advice on mental health and pregnancy, the NHS website has helpful resources and guides.
Images: Getty