Pamela Anderson shares that she refused to watch Hulu’s Pam & Tommy
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
In a recent interview, Pamela Anderson shared her thoughts on Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and why she feels she’s “owed an apology”.
Having your story told by someone else is not easy.
Whether you’ve moved past a painful time in your life or you’re struggling to still process what may have taken place, having to watch it back as told through someone else’s eyes is difficult to process – especially when you feel the story being told isn’t entirely accurate.
One person who has experienced this is Pamela Anderson. In a recent interview with Variety, the star discussed the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, and shared that she feels that the team behind the television show owe her “a public apology”.
The dark comedy was released by the streamer in 2022, and focused on the leaking of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape.
The mini-series, which starred Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, went ahead without Anderson’s blessing and now she’s sharing how its release made her feel.
“It was shocking,” she said of the show. “Tommy probably thought it was funny. I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again.
“I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”
Anderson described the series as a “salt on the wound”, calling the people behind it “a**holes”.
“You still owe me a public apology,” she added.
The interview comes as Anderson prepares for the release of her forthcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film will “touch on a broad range of topics related to her life, including her memoir writing process, her starring role in Broadway’s Chicago earlier this year, her relationship with her children and her romantic history.”
Speaking about the documentary, Anderson said: “I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered.
“And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much.”
Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on 31 January.
Images: Getty; Disney / Hulu