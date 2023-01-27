Having your story told by someone else is not easy.

Whether you’ve moved past a painful time in your life or you’re struggling to still process what may have taken place, having to watch it back as told through someone else’s eyes is difficult to process – especially when you feel the story being told isn’t entirely accurate.

One person who has experienced this is Pamela Anderson. In a recent interview with Variety, the star discussed the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, and shared that she feels that the team behind the television show owe her “a public apology”.

The dark comedy was released by the streamer in 2022, and focused on the leaking of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape.