When it comes to cultural recommendations, if Pandora Sykes talks, we listen. As a judge of the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022 and host of the dearly departed The High Low podcast, she knows a thing or two about what is worth our attention.

Taking to the stage at Stylist Live, Sykes shared with the crowd that reading was a love that began in childhood. “I was one of those people that was loud when I was around others, but also needed a lot of time on my own,” she explained.

“What I loved about books was that I could feel safe and restored. When you listen to a podcast or watch TV, your mind can wander. But with a book, you have to be fully immersed in someone else’s story and that’s what I love. Being outside of yourself.”