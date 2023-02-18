In 2006, The New York Post ran a now-infamous cover featuring 20-something Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. The headline above it read: “Bimbo Summit”.

Throughout the early 00s, this treatment of “It Girls” and socialites was hardly uncommon. Hilton, Spears and Lohan were often pictured falling out of nightclubs, arguing with paparazzi and in the arms of different romantic interests, with the media continuing its unhealthy obsession into the most intimate parts of their lives.

Lohan’s struggle with addiction, Spears’ breakdown and subsequent conservatorship and Hilton’s reckless driving jail time were all tabloid fodder – and fair game. But as Hilton herself shares in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar, her treatment was far from justified.