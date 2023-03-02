Pedro Pascal’s 11 best performances to date (and where to stream them)

The Last Of Us, though, is about so much more than just (whisper it) zombies. In fact, this triumphant gem in our TV schedules is a gorgeous example of the hopepunk genre, shining a light on the enduring goodness of our flawed existence. On the friendships we forge in the darkest of times. On love, in all its beautiful and wonderful forms.

Honestly, it’s brilliant. And Pascal, if you’re wondering, absolutely nails his role as a man who’s still struggling with the losses and traumas that have scarred him. Give him all the awards already.

The Last Of Us is on NOW

The Mandalorian

Before The Last Of Us, we had The Mandalorian. And, much like the dystopian series, this Star Wars spinoff sees Pascal’s lone gunfighter let down his guard and unwittingly become a loving surrogate father to a special child placed in his care. And, yes, you better believe that his character has to escort that same special child on a perilous journey, too.

It’s basically the sci-fi version of TLOU, albeit with less zombies and more aliens. Also, instead of Ellie, we have Grogu, aka Baby Yoda – quite honestly the cutest damn thing that has ever graced our TV screens.

The Mandalorian is on Disney+

Narcos

Now for something completely different: the powerful and gritty Narcos tells the true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug conglomerates.