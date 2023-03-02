Pedro Pascal’s 11 best performances to date (and where to stream them)
From The Last Of Us to Buffy The Vampire Slayer, here’s a roundup of Pedro Pascal’s best film and television roles to date (for anyone who loves him as much as we do).
Pedro Pascal has become something of a household name, thanks to his starring roles in blockbuster TV shows like The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us.
The talented actor, however, refuses to take credit for the success of these shows, emphasising how lucky he feels to be part of them.
“There is a lot of work that goes into making these shows, a lot of that work is not on my shoulders,” Pascal told news agency PA Media.
“So it’s an amazing experience to be a passenger in that regard and make the contributions that I can make.”
But there’s a wealth of cinematic evidence to suggest that Pascal isn’t just lucky: he’s ridiculously talented, too.
And so, on that note, it’s time to take a look at Pascal’s best performances so far (all of which, handily, are available to watch via a streaming service near you). You’re welcome.
The Last Of Us
If you’re not watching The Last Of Us, where have you been? The critically-acclaimed series follows hardened smuggler Joel (Pascal) as he escorts 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a terrifying journey across a ruined USA. And a ruined USA filled to bursting with cannibalistic humans that have been infected and driven mad by the Cordyceps fungus, no less.
The Last Of Us, though, is about so much more than just (whisper it) zombies. In fact, this triumphant gem in our TV schedules is a gorgeous example of the hopepunk genre, shining a light on the enduring goodness of our flawed existence. On the friendships we forge in the darkest of times. On love, in all its beautiful and wonderful forms.
Honestly, it’s brilliant. And Pascal, if you’re wondering, absolutely nails his role as a man who’s still struggling with the losses and traumas that have scarred him. Give him all the awards already.
The Last Of Us is on NOW
The Mandalorian
Before The Last Of Us, we had The Mandalorian. And, much like the dystopian series, this Star Wars spinoff sees Pascal’s lone gunfighter let down his guard and unwittingly become a loving surrogate father to a special child placed in his care. And, yes, you better believe that his character has to escort that same special child on a perilous journey, too.
It’s basically the sci-fi version of TLOU, albeit with less zombies and more aliens. Also, instead of Ellie, we have Grogu, aka Baby Yoda – quite honestly the cutest damn thing that has ever graced our TV screens.
The Mandalorian is on Disney+
Narcos
Now for something completely different: the powerful and gritty Narcos tells the true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug conglomerates.
Pascal leads the gangster drama as Javier Peña, the DEA agent sent to hunt down the Medellín Cartel and the Cali Cartel, only to discover, much to his despair, that the so-called war on drugs cannot be won.
What will he do, then? To tell you that would, obviously, be a spoiler. Suffice to say, it’s a thrilling ride from start to finish.
Narcos is on Netflix
Game Of Thrones
Pascal’s sex-positive prince Oberyn Martell is the kind of character that dances through the minds of Game Of Thrones fans even now. That’s in spite of the fact that he only appeared in seven episodes (jump to season four if you want Pedro and only Pedro).
Nicknamed the “Red Viper” for his knowledge of poisons and deadly combat skills, Oberyn is famed for his quick wit, warm charisma, and lustful appetites. Indeed, he’s at one point described as being “famous for fucking half of Westeros”
Or, as he puts it, “when it comes to war I fight for Dorne. When it comes to love? I don’t choose sides.”
No spoilers, so we won’t tell you how Oberyn’s story ends. Just know that his final onscreen moments are something of an eyeful…
Sorry not sorry.
Game Of Thrones is on NOW
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
One of the surprise hits of 2022, this film sees Nicolas Cage play… a version of himself, basically. Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, he accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of billionaire playboy Javi Gutierrez (Pascal) – who just so happens to be Cage’s biggest fan.
So far, so odd. Things get even wilder, though, when a CIA operative informs Cage that Javi is a suspected arms dealer, and they need his help to bring him down.
It’s a bonkers premise, and one that allows both Cage and Pascal to unleash every last ounce of their scene-stealing magic. With plenty of twists, turns and Paddington 2 references, it’s a must-watch for anyone, quite frankly. Because that 87% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t lie.
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is on Prime Video
The Good Wife
The Good Wife is a classic courtroom drama that will have you on the edge of your seat with a killer performance from Julianna Margulies throughout the series.
Showrunners Robert and Michelle King wanted the series to centre on the wife of a politician following his sex scandal, similar to Bill Clinton’s and John Edwards’. However, the creators didn’t want their female lead standing behind her husband as he admits his infidelity publicly, so instead, the show is based on Alicia Florrick (Margulies) being a litigator while supporting her two children.
So where does Pascal come in? He’s Nathan Landry, the assistant state’s attorney who appears in the show’s first two seasons. And he’s as excellent as ever, quite frankly.
The Good Wife is on All 4
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Before Pascal was fighting the Infected on The Last Of Us, he was a dreamy but doomed college student on Buffy The Vampire Slayer – something that Sarah Michelle Gellar recently pointed out via a throwback photo on Instagram.
“When #Mother met #Father,” she captioned it.
Responding to the post during a chat with Access Hollywood, Pascal said: “What I just found out that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look at it myself, is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me.”
She’s not the only one. Eddie – Pascal’s character in Buffy – appears in the season four premiere of the series, where he forges an instant and easy friendship with the eponymous slayer. And we remember him very well. If only he hadn’t attracted the attention of th0se pesky college-prowling vampires, eh?
Buffy The Vampire Slayer is on Disney+
The Mentalist
From the 90s to the 00s now, as we take a detour in Pascal’s career to pay tribute to The Mentalist. As in the police procedural series about a celebrated psychic-turned-detective who investigates crimes for the Bureau of Investigation in California.
It’s overwhelmingly silly, sure, but it’s also incredibly watchable. And, despite appearing in a paltry seven episodes, plenty of fans are still shipping Pascal’s Agent Marcus Pike with Robin Tunney’s Teresa Lisbon. Despite the fact that, y’know, she winds up with the show’s lead.
The Mentalist is on Prime Video
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
If you’re in the mood for a seriously star-studded spy action thriller, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Pascal stars alongside the likes of Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum and Mark Strong as the surviving agents of Kingsman.
The plot is, essentially, this: some shadowy bad guys blow up the Kingsman headquarters, prompting our heroes to band together and take down a ruthless drug cartel.
Yes, another ruthless drug cartel. Pascal knows what he’s about.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle is on Disney+
Wonder Woman 1984
In this serviceable sequel, Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince deals with big hair, big shoulder pads and even bigger villains – think Pascal’s Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe.
There’s not much else to say, really, other than a warning: you may feel a sudden urge to have a bash at some 80s aerobics after watching this technicoloured superhero romp.
Wonder Woman 1984 is on Prime Video
Graceland
In this escapist cop drama, Pascal’s Juan Badillo (aka ‘Jangles’) lives with his impossibly beautiful roommates at their gorgeous Californian beach house.
Their idyllic oceanside existence, however, is a front: they are, in fact, undercover agents from various United States law-enforcement agencies, including the DEA, the FBI and ICE. And their house – dubbed Graceland (hey, like the title!) – is so called because it was seized from a drug lord obsessed with Elvis Presley.
Sounds fun, right? Kind of like the wild Love Island/Stingers hybrid that nobody knew they wanted or asked for.
Graceland is on Prime Video
Images: Getty/Netflix/HBO/Sky