Naturally, Pink also made a point of thanking all her fans for continuing to support her throughout her career, and urged them to remember that this Covid-19 pandemic won’t last forever; she will, one day, perform live for them again.

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us,” she said.

“So all of you guys out there, and around the world, thank you for coming out and for letting us all heal together. I can’t wait until we can do it all again, until we can just sweat all over each other.”