Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink hilariously accepts Jon Bon Jovi's "apology" at this year's BBMAs

Kayleigh Dray
P!nk poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Pink had the best reaction when she received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

From Just Like A Pill and Sober, to Try and Raise Your Glass, there’s no denying that we’ve all raised a glass to Pink’s powerhouse vocals at some point in our lives. 

So, yes, you better believe we were all up on our feet and cheering like mad when the musician was named Icon Of The Year at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this weekend.

Pink is one of 10 artists to ever win the coveted Icon award at the BBMAs, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

To celebrate in style, the musician made sure to deliver a show-stopping performance of some of her greatest hits. Best of all, though, was the fact that her nine-year-old daughter Willow joined her on stage to perform their song Cover Me In Sunshine (complete with acrobatic stunts).

Check it out:

Then, stepping up to collect her award from presenter Jon Bon Jovi, Pink decided to share her thoughts on the rock icon early on in her acceptance speech.

“I have to tell you, I think you might already know this, but I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea,” she joked.

“I was eight, I ripped your poster off the wall, I replaced you with Sebastian Bach. I’m very glad that you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart!”

Pink added: “I take this [award] as an apology, and I accept.”

Jon Bon Jovi and Pink, recipient of the Icon Award, pose backstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
“I take this [award] as an apology, and I accept,” P!nk told Jon Bon Jovi.

Naturally, Pink also made a point of thanking all her fans for continuing to support her throughout her career, and urged them to remember that this Covid-19 pandemic won’t last forever; she will, one day, perform live for them again.

“I love what I do and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we’re pretty good at what we do, but it wouldn’t matter if no one came to see us and play with us,” she said.

“So all of you guys out there, and around the world, thank you for coming out and for letting us all heal together. I can’t wait until we can do it all again, until we can just sweat all over each other.”

Pink finished: “This is an absolute honour. So dream big, because what if it comes true?”

Images: Getty

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist's digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

