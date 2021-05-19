Pink just nailed the importance of “wanting” a relationship instead of “needing” one

Anyone who grew up listening to Pink (that’s most millennials reading this, right?), will no-doubt have felt guided and comforted by her lyrics. From detailing the reality of growing up in a separated family in Family Portrait, to the empowering lines in post-breakup anthem So What, her songs have always connected with fans.

That’s why we’re looking forward to her new documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, to land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 May. It explores what it’s like to be Pink: one of the biggest and most prolific names in pop music who is also a woman who just wants to spend time with her family.