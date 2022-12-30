These 8 pop culture moments truly defined 2022

2022 has been quite the year.

From the war in Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the continued coronavirus epidemic, this year has seen the world experience some serious lows. But we can always count on popular culture to give us a dose of serotonin (or entertaining drama) to indulge in – and boy, were there some significant pop culture moments that defined 2022.

We got a dose of Y2K nostalgia as Bennifer 2.0 got married (2002 me never saw this coming), The Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘slap’ that shocked the world and, most recently, a Twitter exchange between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate that truly took us all by surprise.

And as we near the end of 2022, we’ve decided to look back on more of the iconic pop culture moments that had us all in a chokehold.