Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become parents once again. The couple, who revealed they were expecting a second child earlier this year, have welcomed a baby daughter, called Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a statement announcing her birth, the couple’s press secretary revealed that she was born on Friday morning – and that the family are now “settling in at home”.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am, in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”