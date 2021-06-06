The sweet significance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby name choice
- Lauren Geall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the arrival of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday.
In a statement announcing her birth, the couple’s press secretary revealed that she was born on Friday morning – and that the family are now “settling in at home”.
“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am, in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”
In a message published on the Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex added: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.
“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
As with most members of the royal family, Lili’s name – which, unlike in the case of Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, was announced at the same time as her birth – carries a beautiful meaning.
As you’ve probably already guessed, her middle name, Diana, comes from her grandmother and Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997.
However, her first name also carries a special meaning, too. According to the statement announcing her birth, Lili is named “after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet”. Adorable, right?
Of course, this isn’t the first time Harry and Meghan have made an effort to include Diana in their lives together as a couple.
Most recently, the couple chose to announce Meghan’s pregnancy with their second child on Valentine’s Day – the same day Princess Diana announced she was pregnant with her second child, Harry, in 1984.
And they also took steps to ensure that Diana was a part of their wedding, too, using her diamonds to create Meghan’s engagement ring and announcing their intention to marry in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was reportedly one of Princess Diana’s favourite parts of the ground.
With this in mind, it’s hardly surprising to see the couple honour Diana’s memory yet again by giving their daughter her name.
A heartfelt congratulations to the couple on their happy news!
