“Harry and Meghan have proven that silence isn’t golden: it’s deathly”

While critics may accuse Harry of ‘going back on his wish for privacy’ by telling his side of the story, that wish appears to have been secondary to stopping the untruths. Privacy was his and Meghan’s attempt to stop the hounding they were experiencing. And, when a year of silence from the other side of the Atlantic didn’t help, they decided to tell their own side of the story.

To them, breaking the silence not only gave them a public voice, but also appears to be their final attempt to open communication channels with family members they didn’t feel heard by. And who hasn’t felt gaslighted by a member of their family, shrugging an issue off as an exaggeration?

The era of the stiff upper lip, still a problem among countless British families afraid to address problems head on, continues to be responsible for the breakdown of many relationships. Because silence simply doesn’t have a place with the most important verb: communication.

Would the royal family’s internal relationships be as fractured as they reportedly are, if the art of talking was handed down through generations and practised between Charles, William and Harry? And, if they ‘shared and aired’ successfully, would feelings still have escalated into this same slanging match that was originally supposed to be avoided?