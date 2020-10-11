“We all have a choice – I think it’s very easy to be sucked in and consumed by negativity, but we all have the choice to be able to cut that out of our lives,” he said.

“Hate following has become a thing – you don’t need to do that. Just as much as we worry about, are concerned and take notice of what we put in our bellies as a diet, the same applies for our eyes and for our mind. What we’re consuming is affecting us.”

Harry continued: “For me, I made the choice not to read it, not to see it and remove myself from that, and to very much focus on the uplifting and the hopeful side.”

Hate following – or continuing to subscribe to the social media platforms of someone you dislike/disagree with – is an all-too common behaviour these days. And while it may not seem like that big of a deal to follow one or two people who annoy or upset you ‘just to see what they’re up to’, it only adds to the amount of negativity you consume online.