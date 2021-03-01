The book is a candid reflection of everything Chopra Jonas has experienced from a child growing up in Bareilly in northern India to being a globally famous actor and businesswoman today. It takes in winning the Miss World competition in 2000; her regrets over advertising skin-lightening products when she was younger saying: “That was one of the biggest missteps of my career and is one of my most profound regrets”; the grief she endured after the death of her beloved father Ashok in 2013 and the bullying she experienced while at a school in the USA.

“I blamed myself for a while. I realised only when I got much older that it wasn’t my fault,” she tells Stylist of the experience. “[You have to] learn to forgive yourself. But it’s so much easier said than done. I would not have been able to do it as a teenager.”