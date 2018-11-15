Queer Eye’s Antoni tells us why cooking is a form of self-care

Time can be measured in BQE and AQE: Before Queer Eye and After Queer Eye. Before a reboot of a beloved reality TV show performed a sparkling 2018 makeover on what the word ‘makeover’ could actually mean. Before a global audience realised that the short-sleeved shirt and blazer combo works on basically everyone. Before ‘hunty’ was a phrase understood by the heterosexual community en masse. Before we truly knew the power of an avocado.

Queer Eye – as it’s now known, having dropped the original suffix that would have restricted the show to only assisting straight men – became a breakout hit on Netflix earlier this year, after word-of-mouth helped spread the gospel of a makeover show that didn’t focus solely on aesthetics.

The reboot’s mantra was revealed in the first episode of series one, when grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness looked Tom Jackson – a self-described “ugly redneck” – in the eye and told him that true beauty comes from within. It was unorthodox for a format that has traditionally taught people that a new haircut can fix all ills, but it proved to be exactly what the world needed.