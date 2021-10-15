During the segment, Parris reminded viewers that justice secretary Dominic Raab recently declared that “misogyny is absolutely wrong whether it’s a man against a woman, or a woman against a man.”

Highlighting the fact that the word ‘misogyny’ refers solely to hatred or contempt for women and girls, and not the other way around, Parris quipped: “Dominic Raab, a man who looks like the thickest member of your stag do, and the actual justice secretary thinks it’s just being a bit mean to someone.

“Maybe it’s a woman, maybe it’s a woman, maybe it’s a house plant,” she continued. “The hundreds of pigs being culled across the country… well, maybe it’s not down to Brexit, but the rise in porcine misogyny.