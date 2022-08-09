Rachel Zegler had the perfect response to Sean Bean saying intimacy coordinators ruin “spontaneity”

Snowpiercer’s Lena Hall – who Bean alluded to in the interview – also responded. Speaking about his and Hall’s experience filming a sex scene for Snowpiercer season two, Bean said the pair’s work had been “experimental”, adding that Hall was “up for anything” because of her experience in musical cabaret.

However, Hall has criticised these comments, clarifying that she wasn’t really naked during her scene with Bean, and that her background does not mean she is “up for anything”.

“Just because I am in theatre (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything,” she wrote on Twitter. “Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it.”