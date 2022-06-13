Why Rebel Wilson’s coming out post wasn’t the fairytale moment everyone thought it was

A columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald has apologised after social media users and LGBTQ+ rights groups accused the paper of pressuring the actor Rebel Wilson to come out.

The internet was abuzz with excitement last week after Wilson took to Instagram to reveal her relationship with fashion designer Romana Agruma, describing her as a ‘Disney Princess’ and using the hashtag #LoveIsLove.

However, in an op-ed published by the columnist Andrew Hornery on Saturday, it emerged that the Sydney Morning Herald had known about the actor’s relationship prior to her post and given her 48 hours to provide comment for a potential story.