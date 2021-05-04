Rebel Wilson’s post about “struggling with fertility” has triggered a vital conversation
- Hollie Richardson
Actor Rebel Wilson has started an honest conversation about the loneliness some women can feel in conversations about fertility problems.
Conversations around fertility issues can be frustrating.
Outdated terms used to describe parts of the reproductive system – such as “inhospitable womb” and “lazy uterus” – are still commonplace in medicine. As such, it’s no wonder there is still such a stigma and a sense of failure attached to these discussions. And, it’s little surprise that women can often feel isolated and alone when navigating any fertility problems.
That’s why, for many people, it can be surprisingly comforting when a celebrity shares their own frank experiences about trying to get pregnant.
Take Gabrielle Union, who recently opened up about her adenomyosis and IVF journey. Anne Hathaway also shared her second pregnancy announcement by saying she had been through “infertility and conception hell”. And, back in 2019, Amy Schumer shared photos of her bruised stomach to highlight the reality of IVF treatments.
Now, Rebel Wilson has widened the conversation in a new Instagram post.
“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with… but I guess I gotta tell someone,” the actor wrote alongside a photograph of her on a walk. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense… but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”
Fans and friends alike replied to the caption sharing their own experiences, including Sharon Stone who wrote: “Been there repeatedly there is good news I have three beautiful sons.”
Addressing exactly how helpful and comforting it is to amplify the conversation, Wilson later updated the post, writing: “I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone.”
It just goes to show exactly why we need to be kinder and more vocal in these conversations: only positive things can come from them. And it means that fewer women feel alone.
If you’d like to find more information on infertility, please visit the NHS website or the Fertility Network UK website. If you’d like to speak to someone about infertility, you can find a list of agencies that offer support and information on the Supportline website.
