Rebel Wilson’s post about “struggling with fertility” has triggered a vital conversation

Addressing exactly how helpful and comforting it is to amplify the conversation, Wilson later updated the post, writing: “I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone.”

It just goes to show exactly why we need to be kinder and more vocal in these conversations: only positive things can come from them. And it means that fewer women feel alone.

If you’d like to find more information on infertility, please visit the NHS website or the Fertility Network UK website. If you’d like to speak to someone about infertility, you can find a list of agencies that offer support and information on the Supportline website.