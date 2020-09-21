Whether you count yourself a comic fan or not, by now, you’ve probably heard of Watchmen – aka HBO’s addictively dark new superhero series.

The hugely popular TV series gives us a twist on the traditional superhero format, focusing on a group of mask-wearing vigilantes (all of whom are treated as criminals by government agencies), none of whom have superpowers. And, for an extra dash of realism, they’re woven into a society that’s all too reflective of our current state.