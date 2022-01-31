Rihanna – fashion icon, music extraordinaire and all-around absolute babe – is having a baby, and the world (including me) can’t contain its excitement.

The singer debuted her baby bump while on a stroll through a snowy New York with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, and the news has completely taken over social media.

RiRi looked amazing dressed in jeans and a pink Chanel coat while baring her baby bump and glowing from ear to ear, and the internet couldn’t help but share its excitement at the news in the most wholesome and endearing way.