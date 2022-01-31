Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Celebrity

Rihanna is pregnant and the world has reacted in the best possible way

Rihanna is pregnant and the world can’t contain its excitement.

Rihanna – fashion icon, music extraordinaire and all-around absolute babe – is having a baby, and the world (including me) can’t contain its excitement.

The singer debuted her baby bump while on a stroll through a snowy New York with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, and the news has completely taken over social media.

RiRi looked amazing dressed in jeans and a pink Chanel coat while baring her baby bump and glowing from ear to ear, and the internet couldn’t help but share its excitement at the news in the most wholesome and endearing way.

Rapper Bia tweeted: “OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!!”

“Wow congratulations to Rihanna and A$ap!!.” said singer Victoria Monet. “The journey is gonna be so beautiful she looks amazing!!”

Another Twitter user said: “From Pon de replay to Billionaire businesswoman and now she’s a mother ?!?? Rihanna I’m so happy for you,” 

Some even shared memes following the epic news, with one user writing “the baby once it realises Rihanna is its mom” accompanied by a video of Raven Symone screaming “I’m so excited”.

Influencer Cindy Kimberley also tweeted: “I wanna be reborn as Rihanna’s child”.

The overwhelming excitement for Rihanna’s little bundle of joy just goes to show how much she is loved by many – as a musician, a businesswoman and now, soon-to-be-mum.

Image: Getty

