Rihanna just confirmed she's pregnant with her second child after Super Bowl performance
Congratulations are in order for the star, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna has confirmed that she is expecting her second child, shortly after her jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance.
After a seven year performing hiatus, the singer took to the stage at the State Farm Arena in Arizona to bring us a dazzling 15 minute set packed with hits, from ‘Only Girl in the World’ to ‘We Found Love’ and ‘Diamonds’.
During the performance - which involved a levitating platform and a touching tribute to late fashion legend Andre Leon Talley - the star seemed to gesture towards her stomach at points, but the happy news was only confirmed by her representatives to the Hollywood Reporter shortly after.
The star previously welcomed her first child, a son, with partner A$AP Rocky in May, and the pair have chosen to keep him out of the limelight so far.
Speaking at the pre-show press conference last week, Rihanna revealed that becoming a mother played a part in her decision to accept an offer to perform on the biggest night in US sport, explaining that it was “important” for her son to see her take on the “challenge”.
“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum,” she said. “Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.”
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she continued.
“And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”
Twitter users quickly picked up on the fact that when Rihanna had hinted about a “surprise guest” making an appearance during her set, she may well have been referring to her baby.
Naturally, fans and famous admirers were thrilled by the happy news…
Others were seriously inspired by the star pulling off an all-time great performance while expecting, “in an industry that tries to write women off when they get pregnant”, as one user put it.
Congratulations, Rihanna - and here’s to many more iconic, risk-taking pregnancy style moments…
Images: Getty