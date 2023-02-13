Rihanna has confirmed that she is expecting her second child, shortly after her jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance.

After a seven year performing hiatus, the singer took to the stage at the State Farm Arena in Arizona to bring us a dazzling 15 minute set packed with hits, from ‘Only Girl in the World’ to ‘We Found Love’ and ‘Diamonds’.

During the performance - which involved a levitating platform and a touching tribute to late fashion legend Andre Leon Talley - the star seemed to gesture towards her stomach at points, but the happy news was only confirmed by her representatives to the Hollywood Reporter shortly after.

The star previously welcomed her first child, a son, with partner A$AP Rocky in May, and the pair have chosen to keep him out of the limelight so far.