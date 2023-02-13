Rihanna shines bright with a dazzling Super Bowl comeback - and these are the reactions you need to see
These are the reactions and memes you need to see after Rihanna’s incredible comeback
No major outfit changes, no distracting cameos, just 15 minutes of back to back hits and that voice: it’s certainly safe to say that Rihanna made her live comeback in truly dazzling style during her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.
In the lead up to the biggest night in US sports, we’d all been wondering exactly how RiRi would condense more than 15 years of hits into a short quarter of an hour set.
The answer? By kicking off in seriously dramatic style with a rendition of ‘B***h Better Have My Money’, suspended on a platform above the pitch, surrounded by backing dancers, before flawlessly segueing into a medley that focused on uptempo bangers.
The conclusion? A soaring performance of ‘Umbrella’ (sans Jay Z) followed by a jaw-dropping rendition of ‘Diamonds’.
Shortly after her performance, the star’s representatives confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.
With a back catalogue as good as hers, narrowing the set down to just a handful of tracks was always going to be a struggle.
“The setlist was the biggest challenge,” Rihanna revealed in the pre-show press conference last week. “That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate.
“That’s what the show’s going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way,” she added. “I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.” You can say that again, Ri.
Twitter’s reaction? Total elation at seeing our queen return to the stage (later, mixed with relief that they could go to sleep after watching the main event). Here are some of the responses - and, of course, memes - that you might have missed…
Of course there was a Fenty Beauty moment…
The floating stage blew everyone away - especially during ‘Diamonds’…
Although some noticed similarities between the set-up and a certain old school video game…
And yes, it got emotional…
Fashion fans realised her floor-length puffa was a tribute to the late, great Vogue legend Andre Leon Talley.
Cara Delevingne’s t-shirt spoke for us all.
And so did Adele’s expression as she waited for the show to kick off (she was there for one reason only…)
Just don’t mention R9, OK?
Shout out to the ASL interpreter, Justina Miles, who everyone agreed deserves a raise…
And A$AP Rocky was there, being a supportive partner and loving every moment.
See Rihanna’s full Super Bowl set list below:
- B***h Better Have My Money
- Where Have You Been?
- Only Girl in the World
- We Found Love
- Rude Boy
- Work
- Wild Thoughts
- Pour It Up
- All of the Lights
- Run This Town
- Umbrella
- Diamonds
Images: Getty