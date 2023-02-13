No major outfit changes, no distracting cameos, just 15 minutes of back to back hits and that voice: it’s certainly safe to say that Rihanna made her live comeback in truly dazzling style during her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

In the lead up to the biggest night in US sports, we’d all been wondering exactly how RiRi would condense more than 15 years of hits into a short quarter of an hour set.

The answer? By kicking off in seriously dramatic style with a rendition of ‘B***h Better Have My Money’, suspended on a platform above the pitch, surrounded by backing dancers, before flawlessly segueing into a medley that focused on uptempo bangers.

The conclusion? A soaring performance of ‘Umbrella’ (sans Jay Z) followed by a jaw-dropping rendition of ‘Diamonds’.