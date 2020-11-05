If there’s one celebrity who you can always count on to use their voice for good, it’s Rihanna.

She hasn’t achieved her icon status for nothing, after all – on top of being an all-around musical goddess, Rihanna isn’t afraid to speak out when she sees injustice unfolding. And in 2020 that voice has grown even louder, from her work to raise awareness of the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria to her efforts to help domestic abuse victims during lockdown.

All in all, then, it’s hardly surprising that Rihanna has used her platform to encourage her fans to engage with the 2020 US election – and as the votes continue to be counted, she’s not finished just yet.