Celebrity

US election 2020: Rihanna calls for “every vote” to be counted after Trump begins legal proceedings

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Rihanna

The Diamonds singer used her Instagram feed to demand that every vote cast in the 2020 US election is counted, after Donald Trump’s campaign tried to declare an early victory and began legal proceedings in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania to try and halt votes being counted.     

If there’s one celebrity who you can always count on to use their voice for good, it’s Rihanna.

She hasn’t achieved her icon status for nothing, after all – on top of being an all-around musical goddess, Rihanna isn’t afraid to speak out when she sees injustice unfolding. And in 2020 that voice has grown even louder, from her work to raise awareness of the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria to her efforts to help domestic abuse victims during lockdown.

All in all, then, it’s hardly surprising that Rihanna has used her platform to encourage her fans to engage with the 2020 US election – and as the votes continue to be counted, she’s not finished just yet. 

You may also like

Rihanna’s Sudan posts prove she’s exactly the kind of influencer the world needs right now

Indeed, after Donald Trump’s campaign (falsely) claimed victory yesterday and called the counting of mail-in ballots “a fraud on the American public,” Rihanna took to Instagram to send a vital message to the president, transforming her feed in the process.

Posting six separate Instagram posts, the singer made her feed read: “count every vote we’ll wait.”

She also posted a similar message on Twitter, where her name has been trending overnight.

It may be a simple statement, but in sending such a clear message to Donald Trump and his campaign (who have since sued several states over the counting of ballots), Rihanna has made one thing very clear: democracy is not – and will never be – up for debate. 

Of course, Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity speaking out about Trump’s attempt to claim victory in an election which isn’t over.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter yesterday to stress that “every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter” later praising vote counters for their efforts.

“I have so much faith in the human spirit!” she wrote. “We’ve got this America! Sending EVERYONE A BIG HUG!”

Actor Kerry Washington also shared a number of tweets with the hashtag #CountEveryVote, responding to Trump’s claims that the votes being counted were “surprise ballot dumps”.

“Mail-in ballots are not a ‘surprise,’ they’re ballots,” she wrote. “They’re votes. And they need to be counted.”

Although no winner has yet to be declared in the US election, current predictions are leaning towards a possible Biden victory. 

You may also like

28 tweets that tell the story of last night’s US election rollercoaster (and we still don’t have a winner)

But for now, as Rihanna has powerfully reminded us, it’s important that we sit back and wait for the final numbers to be recorded.

Waiting can be painful, but democracy is important.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

People

Rihanna calls out Donald Trump over his response to latest mass shootings

"Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA," the singer wrote.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
People

Rihanna makes vital point about domestic violence survivors in lockdown

And, in doing so, gives us 2.1 million more reasons to respect her.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Rihanna just reminded us to be less humble, be more RiRi

We need to go out into the world and crank up the volume as loud as we possibly can – just like Rihanna does.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Why Rihanna is exactly the kind of influencer the world needs right now

There’s power in her words, and she’s using it for good

Posted by
Meena Alexander
Published
People

Rihanna: “We don’t need to be putting black women against each other”

Ri-Ri responds perfectly to rumours that she’s been feuding with Beyoncé.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published