Now, there’s no getting away from the fact that Ora’s decision to host a party for 30+ people during a national lockdown (and global pandemic) is indefensible. She broke the law, she should be sorry for what she did, and she absolutely must pay that £10,000 fine. That’s a given.

What leaves a bad taste in my mouth, though, is how gleefully so many people have taken to raking her over the coals. Especially when you consider the fact that, during the OG lockdown, Downing Street backed Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick when he broke the rules to travel 150 miles from London to a property he owns in rural Herefordshire.

That Boris Johnson, aka the man who sits in Number 10 and comes up with all these Covid restrictions, wholeheartedly defended Dominic ‘My Eyes!’ Cummings after he broke lockdown to take a 250+ mile trip to Durham.

That Jaimie Laing hosted a, and I quote, “boozy bash” at his West London home until the wee hours of the morning.

That – and I’m sorry to bring him up, I really am – Laurence Fox took to social media to boast about having a “large group of friends” over for lunch.