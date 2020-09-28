Rose Leslie may be expecting a baby with her husband, fellow Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington. However, she’s not about to let the news distract anyone from the fact she’s starring in the all-star remake of Agatha Christie’s Death in the Nile.

The actor sat down with Make Magazine to talk about her role as French maid Louise Bourget, who collects the secrets of her mistress Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot) and stores them away as… well, as something like an insurance policy.