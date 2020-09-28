Rose Leslie and Kit Harington: what so many missed in the actor’s “pregnancy announcement”
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Rose Leslie has far more important things to talk about than that “baby bump.”
Rose Leslie may be expecting a baby with her husband, fellow Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington. However, she’s not about to let the news distract anyone from the fact she’s starring in the all-star remake of Agatha Christie’s Death in the Nile.
The actor sat down with Make Magazine to talk about her role as French maid Louise Bourget, who collects the secrets of her mistress Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot) and stores them away as… well, as something like an insurance policy.
“It’s appealing to play a character with a bit of resilience and backbone,” Leslie explains to the publication.
“I’ll play any type of character, of course, but I am drawn to those who are forced to step out of their comfort zone. I’ve never been in the position of being the leading lady but with that comes a lot of pressure.”
Leslie also takes time to reflect on her upcoming role in BBC One’s Vigil, aka one of the hottest anticipated TV thrillers of 2021.
The show – written by Tom Edge, the BAFTA-nominated writer of feature film Judy – will tell the fictional story of how the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine creates conflict between the police, the Royal Navy, and intelligence services.
And, just like Death On The Nile, it features an all-star cast: Leslie will be joining the likes of Suranne Jones and Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston, as well as Shaun Evans, Anjli Mohindra, Paterson Joseph, Connor Swindells, Adam James, and Gary Lewis.
Leslie goes on to note that she doesn’t take her acting career for granted – especially in the age of Covid-19.
“I feel really fortunate to be able to say that I am working; given the current situation when so many people in our industry can’t work,” she says.
“You never lose that niggle of worrying where the next job is coming from. That feeling never leaves. The fact I have a job at the moment is very lucky. So, I’m very grateful for what I have now, and living day by day.”
Not once during this interview, though, does Leslie herself explicitly comment on the fact that she and Harington are expecting together.
Which may come as a surprise to some, considering the slew of ‘Rose Leslie announces she’s pregnant with Kit Harington’s baby’ and ‘Rose Leslie shows off baby bump’ headlines that have been churned out by the tabloids this morning.
That’s right: while the interviewer confirms that Leslie is pregnant within the first few lines of the article, the actor – who has always preferred to keep her private life just that – doesn’t offer any additional commentary on her and Harington’s baby news.
Instead, she keeps the focus of the conversation firmly on where she wants it to be: her acting career, and the exciting film and TV projects she has lined up for 202o and beyond.
So let’s try and keep at least some of the focus on that, shall we?
