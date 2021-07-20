Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s secret to long-lasting love is very simple

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who tied the knot back in 2012, have long been held up as the internet’s favourite relationship, and that’s largely because they keep things on the sassy – as opposed to the schmaltzy – side.

Over the years, they have proven that they are more than happy to make fun of each other (and their marriage) on social media; we’re particularly thinking about the time that Reynolds cropped his wife out of his birthday greeting to her, and Lively responding with a picture of “rival” Ryan Gosling in place of her husband, if you’re wondering.