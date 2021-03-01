Some 15 years after winning the best actor prize for 2006’s mockumentary Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen has picked up two awards at this year’s Golden Globes for his Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. As such, the actor has become the first person in Golden Globes history to win two awards for the same film character. During his first acceptance speech of the night, Baron Cohen said: “Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. “I’ve gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh, new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius.”

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: the best fashion moments from the virtual red carpet

Baron Cohen went on to thank Rudy Giuliani, the reluctant star of the Amazon Prime film, stating: “I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. “I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.”

For those who haven’t seen the movie, the Borat sequel sees the former mayor of New York City asking for the number and home address of actor Maria Bakalova, whom he had been introduced to as Borat’s 15-year-old daughter. He then reached into his trousers, apparently to tuck his shirt back in, while lying on the bed, prompting ‘Borat’ to burst into the room and shout: “She’s my daughter, please take me instead!” Referencing the much-discussed scene, Baron Cohen joked: “Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day, and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart.”

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda addresses Golden Globes controversy in powerful acceptance speech

In his second speech, Baron Cohen made a joke (or two) at the expense of former president Donald Trump. “Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result,” he said after his name was called for best actor in a comedy. “He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

Many fans were happy to see that Baron Cohen had his wife Isla Fisher giggling at his side throughout both speeches, particularly as the couple – who have three children together – tend to keep their personal life just that; personal. Turning to her with a smile, he said: “Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness.”

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: Andra Day’s beautiful acceptance speech has set social media on fire

The couple met at a party in 2001 in Fisher’s homeland, Australia – and Baron Cohen says he was drawn to the actor’s wit and warmth. “She was hilarious,” he told the New York Times in October 2020. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know.” Meanwhile, Fisher told People last year that she and Baron Cohen would “be celebrating 19 years together this year” and that she feels “very fortunate” to still be together.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy