The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange Is The New Black actor Samira Wiley is calling out unrealistic beauty standards after being body shamed during a photoshoot, where she was told her stomach could be “fixed in post”.

In an interview with People, Wiley recalled the incident which she said “really affected her”.

“I remember this one so vividly because I feel like I have a healthy body image, and I was on the shoot and one of the outfits they put me in, was something that showed a bit of midriff,” she told the interviewer. “And honestly, I thought it was fine. But someone on the set was like, ‘Oh, don’t worry. We can fix that in post.’”