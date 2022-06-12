Sandra Oh may have attracted a legion of new fans thanks to her starring role in Killing Eve, but before she graced our screens as MI6 agent Eve Polastri, the actor made a name for herself as Christina Yang on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Known for her dogged determination, unmatched intelligence and sarcastic quips, it didn’t take long for Oh’s character to become a fan-favourite – leaving many bereft when she left the show at the end of season 10 back in 2014.

However, while her role on Grey’s Anatomy catapulted Oh into the spotlight, her time on the show wasn’t all plain sailing. During a recent Variety ‘Actors On Actors’ appearance alongside Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, Oh revealed that all the attention she received when Grey’s Anatomy aired had a surprisingly big impact on her health.