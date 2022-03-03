Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh opens up about dealing with depression and anxiety
- Lauren Geall
In a new interview, the Killing Eve actor opened up about dealing with anxiety and depression as a child.
Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh has opened up about her experiences with depression and anxiety as a child, saying she’s spent her “entire life” trying to manage her mental health struggles.
Speaking about her appearance in the new Disney Pixar film Turning Red, in which she plays Ming Lee, the mother of a 13-year-old girl called Mei who turns into a giant red panda when her emotions are triggered, Oh said she could relate to the experience of her character’s daughter.
“Honestly, I relate to Mei quite profoundly because I feel like I’ve spent my entire life trying to manage my inner panda – my big, giant inner panda,” Oh told Entertainment Tonight.
“I think what the movie touches on is the extreme highs and lows of emotion,” she continued, speaking about how her role in the film helped her to confront her own feelings.
“I think as an adult when I realize, ‘Oh, I had a lot of depression, I had a lot of anxiety.’ I don’t think that necessarily I had that type of language. At that point, I would say I was a very emotional kid.”
Joking that she had “made a career” out of her strong emotions but that it was “really tough” to figure out, Oh reflected on the cultural similarities between herself and the characters in the film.
“This film also touches obviously on a Chinese Canadian family and to have that cultural element and to have your parents not necessarily understand why you’re having such huge emotions and messiness, was also a great thing to explore in this film.”
While Oh is not alone in her experience with mental health issues, it’s refreshing to see someone else in the limelight speaking out about their struggles.
Indeed, as Oh’s words prove, getting to know yourself is an ongoing process – and taking time to get familiar with your emotions can help you to navigate the world in a way that works for you.
If you are worried about your mental health, or if you’re concerned about someone else, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website, with NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS list of mental health services and organisations.
If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.
