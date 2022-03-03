Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh has opened up about her experiences with depression and anxiety as a child, saying she’s spent her “entire life” trying to manage her mental health struggles.

Speaking about her appearance in the new Disney Pixar film Turning Red, in which she plays Ming Lee, the mother of a 13-year-old girl called Mei who turns into a giant red panda when her emotions are triggered, Oh said she could relate to the experience of her character’s daughter.

“Honestly, I relate to Mei quite profoundly because I feel like I’ve spent my entire life trying to manage my inner panda – my big, giant inner panda,” Oh told Entertainment Tonight.