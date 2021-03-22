Stop Asian Hate rally: this is why Sandra Oh’s passionate speech has gone viral
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
“I am proud to be Asian. I belong here,” says Sandra Oh.
Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh made an unexpected appearance at a Stop Asian Hate rally over the weekend, and those in attendance were incredibly moved when the actor grabbed hold of a megaphone and delivered a powerful speech.
“For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” Oh says, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.
“One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.”
Oh continues: I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me?
“If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”
Watch Sandra Oh’s anti-hate speech below:
As seen in the video above, Oh goes on to lead the crowd in a chant, saying: “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”
“Many of us don’t get a chance to be able to say that, so I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that,” the award-winning actor finishes emotionally.
The rally was organised in response to a rise in violence against Asian Americans, including last week’s shooting in Atlanta that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
Oh is not the only celebrity to speak out; Gemma Chan, Rihanna, Olivia Munn, Lana Condor, Mindy Kaling, and Padma Lakshmi have all lifted their voices in support of the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) community, too.
“Sexualised racial harassment and violence is something that many of us face regularly,” said Chan via her Instagram.
“We need to stop the dehumanisation of Asians. We need to stop the scapegoating of Asians for Covid. We need to unite against all forms of hate.”
To find out more about how British east and southeast Asians are fighting racism during the pandemic, please visit besea.n, a grassroots movement that aims to tackle negative stereotypes and promote positive media representation of the community in the UK.
Images: Getty