Harding died aged 39 after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which spread to other parts of her body.

Following her death, her former bandmates told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that grieving her loss was a “daily challenge”.

Nicola Roberts said that Harding’s death was “still a shock” to the group, adding: “You kind of go back to when it was the five of us and never in your wildest nightmares could you ever have imagined that it would have gone this way.”

“It’s crazy to me to think that it’s almost been a year. In September, it’s coming up to a year,” said Kimberley Walsh.

“It’s a daily challenge, let’s put it that way, and I think it throws you at the times that you don’t expect it.”