How to sign up for Race For Life For Sarah, the charity 5k race in memory of Sarah Harding
You can still sign up to run Race For Life For Sarah in Hyde Park this Sunday (24 July) in honour of Sarah Harding.
Following her death in September 2021, Sarah Harding’s former Girls Aloud bandmates are teaming up with Cancer Research this weekend for Race for Life for Sarah, a special race event in her memory.
Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Cheryl Tweedy will reunite on Sunday 24 June at Hyde Park for a 5k charity run, which has been set up in order to raise money for breast cancer research projects.
Harding died aged 39 after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which spread to other parts of her body.
Following her death, her former bandmates told BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that grieving her loss was a “daily challenge”.
Nicola Roberts said that Harding’s death was “still a shock” to the group, adding: “You kind of go back to when it was the five of us and never in your wildest nightmares could you ever have imagined that it would have gone this way.”
“It’s crazy to me to think that it’s almost been a year. In September, it’s coming up to a year,” said Kimberley Walsh.
“It’s a daily challenge, let’s put it that way, and I think it throws you at the times that you don’t expect it.”
2022 had marked the band’s 20-year anniversary; however, the members previously said they did not feel comfortable celebrating it in light of Harding’s passing.
Roberts acknowledged that the charity run was a good place for them to finally come together.
She said: “I think for us, we really felt so uncomfortable to do anything in terms of a performance or an event in that way without her, that just doesn’t feel OK to us, and so this was the perfect opportunity for everybody to come together for Sarah, so it is in her memory, which she wanted us to do.”
Members of the public wishing to get involved with Race For Life For Sarah can sign up for the race via the Cancer Research official website. There is also an option to complete a virtual race from anywhere in the world.
Images: Getty