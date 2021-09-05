Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died from breast cancer at the age of 39, her mother Marie has announced.

Posting a photograph of Sarah on her personal Instagram account this afternoon (5 September), she wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”