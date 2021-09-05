Sarah Harding: celebrities share tributes to Girls Aloud star after her death
- Lauren Geall
Celebrities and fans alike have taken to Twitter to share tributes to Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, after it was confirmed that she has passed away from breast cancer earlier today (5 September).
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has died from breast cancer at the age of 39, her mother Marie has announced.
Posting a photograph of Sarah on her personal Instagram account this afternoon (5 September), she wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.
“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”
The statement continued: “I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.
“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”
Harding announced she had been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer in August 2020, saying that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.
Posting on Twitter at the time, she wrote: “There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.”
She continued: “My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes. I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on.”
Since the news of Harding’s death broke earlier today (5 September), fans and celebrities alike have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer.
In a comment left underneath the post on Harding’s Instagram, Fearne Cotton wrote: “Oh my gosh I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m sending your family so much love and strength. She was always kind and so much fun to be around. I’m very sorry for your loss. Prayers and love to you.”
Over on Twitter, Spice Girls star Geri Horner wrote: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”
“Bloody awful news – RIP Sarah Harding,” Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu also shared. “Heartbreaking to lose one so young. Thoughts with her loved ones and fans. May her soul rest in peace.”
Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole wrote: “I’m truly at a loss for words. Sarah’s beautiful spirit will live on forever! Girls Aloud were fundamental in shaping the person I am today and Sarah really proved you can see the light and fun in life. Sending so much love and support to Sarah’s family!”
Game Of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel also shared her thoughts, posting: “Ah no… so sad to hear about Sarah Harding’s passing. Fuck cancer man…”
While singer Alesha Dixon simply wrote: “A sad day! Such a shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.”
And TV personality Davina McCall added: “So, so sad to hear about Sarah… a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile… love to her family and friends.”
In light of Harding’s breast cancer diagnosis, many also opted to share infographics and warnings about how to spot the common signs and symptoms.
For example, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan simply shared an infographic outlining the correct way to check breasts, alongside the heart emoji.
For more information about breast cancer, including how to check your breasts, you can visit Breast Cancer Now’s website.
Images: Getty